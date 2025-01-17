Trump Demands FBI Preserve All DEI Records After Reported Closure of Office

President-elect Donald Trump is demanding the FBI preserve all records from its Diversity Equity and Inclusion (DEI) office, which has reportedly closed.

Trump took to Truth Social to call for the preservation of records.

“We demand that the FBI preserve and retain all records, documents, and information on the now closing DEI Office—Never should have been opened and, if it was, should have closed long ago,” Trump wrote.

“Why is it that they’re closing one day before the Inauguration of a new Administration? The reason is, CORRUPTION!” he added.

Trump linked this to a Mediate story, citing Fox News, detailing that the FBI had shuttered its DEI office.

“In recent weeks, the FBI took steps to close the Office of Diversity and Inclusion (ODI), effective by December 2024,” the FBI said in a statement to Fox News on Thursday.

In 2023, Trump said he would eliminate DEI programs across the federal government. His mandate election seems to have led to the self-purging of DEI in both government and the private sector.

Citing multiple sources, Breitbart News Pentagon Correspondent Kristina Wong reported just days after Trump’s landslide win in November that “The Pentagon is in ‘absolute disarray’ with ‘generals scrambling’ due to the incoming Trump administration’s plans to fire woke senior military leaders who prioritized” DEI:

The scramble to hide evidence comes as President-elect Donald Trump’s transition team has begun gathering names of senior officers who pushed DEI. One source familiar with the plan told Breitbart News that an executive order has been drafted to create a panel to recommend those senior officers for elimination and that the EO is “definitely” going to Trump’s desk.

Axios first reported last week that Meta, owned by Mark Zuckerberg, was immediately nixing its DEI programs. In a memo obtained by the outlet, Janelle Gale, Meta’s VP of human resources, noted that the company aims to construct programs “that focus on how to apply fair and consistent practices that mitigate bias for all, no matter your background.”

Similarly, McDonalds announced earlier in January it was terminating some DEI practices:

McDonald’s said Monday it will retire specific goals for achieving diversity at senior leadership levels. It also intends to end a program that encourages its suppliers to develop diversity training and to increase the number of minority group members represented within their own leadership ranks.

Moreover, Jeff Bezos’s Amazon is reportedly quietly walking back DEI initiatives.