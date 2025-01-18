Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) criticized President Joe Biden for granting clemency to “two violent criminals” who killed a police officer, stating that he was “beyond outraged.”

In a press release on Saturday, Youngkin stated that what made Biden granting clemency to Ferrone Claiborne and Terence Richardson “even more unconscionable” was that “the Biden U.S. Attorney advised the White House” against commuting the sentences.

Youngkin noted in the press release that “both” men had “admitted to being responsible for the brutal killing of Officer Allen Gibson in Sussex County Circuit Court.”

Claiborne and Richardson were “acquitted of the 1998 murder” of Officer Allen Gibson, a Sussex County police officer, according to WRIC News. The outlet noted that while the men were “acquitted by a federal jury,” they ended up receiving “a life sentence in 2001 when being tried for a related drug charge.”

However, in an unusual move, they still received a life sentence in 2001 when being tried for a related drug charge. Previously, a legal analyst told 8News that it was a “miscarriage of justice” to cross-reference a charge someone had been acquitted of when sentencing, adding that he had never seen that before.

“I am beyond outraged and in utter disbelief that President Biden would announce clemency for Ferrone Claiborne and Terence Richardson—two men who admitted for being responsible to brutally killing Officer Allen Gibson,” Youngkin said in a statement. “What makes this even more unconscionable is the Biden U.S. Attorney advised the White House not to commute these sentences as they are violent offenders.”

“The pain and sorrow this clemency causes the Gibson family is unimaginable,” Youngkin added. “To know that the men who took Officer Gibson’s life will walk free is not just a grave injustice—it is a heartbreaking blow to those who continue to mourn his sacrifice. This is despicable; a grim day for justice and for the families who trust that our system will hold the guilty accountable.”

Youngkin’s criticism of Biden commuting the sentences of Claiborne and Richardson came a day after Biden commuted the sentences of almost 2,500 people.

As Breitbart News previously reported, in December, Biden issued presidential pardons to 39 Americans who were “convicted of non-violent crimes,” and commuted the sentences of almost 1,500 others.