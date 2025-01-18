Google CEO Sundar Pichai will attend Monday’s inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump after the search giant in November planned to cohost a social event with Democrat super PAC Priorities USA, as those Democrats sought to “resist the Republican agenda.”

The inauguration will feature many of the most prominent Silicon Valley leaders, including Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew, and Google’s Pichai.

While other big tech platforms have tried to steer right in the aftermath of Trump’s landslide election, Google reportedly planned to cohost a social event with Democrat super PAC Priorities USA, as those affiliated with the super PAC sought to “resist the Republican agenda.”

Breitbart News’s Lucas Nolan wrote:

According to an invitation obtained by the Washington Free Beacon, Priorities USA will first hold a “digital retrospective” to discuss the role of online campaigning in the 2024 election cycle and strategize ways to “resist the Republican agenda.” Following this meeting, Google will co-host a social hour for the attendees. Priorities USA, which has received substantial funding from billionaire donors such as George Soros and Michael Bloomberg, reportedly spent $75 million on digital mobilization efforts to support Harris’s campaign. The timing of the event is particularly notable, as President-elect Donald Trump has been a vocal critic of Google, accusing the company of rigging its search engine to promote negative stories about him. While Trump has indicated that he may not pursue breaking up Google as a monopoly, he has vowed to take action to ensure that the search engine is “more fair.”

A Google spokesperson said that the big tech company will host the happy hour for Priorities USA; however, the spokesman said that the company would not participate in the “digital retrospective” event.

“We did not participate in creating the content of the meeting. As they do for large ad buyers on both sides of the aisle, our political sales team will host some drinks after it,” the spokesman said.

Sean Moran is a policy reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on X @SeanMoran3.