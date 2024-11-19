Google to Host Party for Leftists Plotting to ‘Resist the Republican Agenda’

Google, no stranger to leftist political bias, is now planning to co-host a social event with Democratic super PAC Priorities USA, as its members plan to “resist the Republican agenda.”

The Washington Free Beacon reports that tech giant Google is set to host a happy hour for Priorities USA, a leading Democratic super PAC, following Vice President Kamala Harris’s loss in the 2024 presidential election. The event, which is scheduled to take place on Wednesday afternoon, is the latest cause for concern about the relationship between Big Tech and the Democratic Party.

According to an invitation obtained by the Washington Free Beacon, Priorities USA will first hold a “digital retrospective” to discuss the role of online campaigning in the 2024 election cycle and strategize ways to “resist the Republican agenda.” Following this meeting, Google will co-host a social hour for the attendees.

Priorities USA, which has received substantial funding from billionaire donors such as George Soros and Michael Bloomberg, reportedly spent $75 million on digital mobilization efforts to support Harris’s campaign. The timing of the event is particularly notable, as President-elect Donald Trump has been a vocal critic of Google, accusing the company of rigging its search engine to promote negative stories about him. While Trump has indicated that he may not pursue breaking up Google as a monopoly, he has vowed to take action to ensure that the search engine is “more fair.”

A Google spokesman confirmed that the company will host the happy hour for Priorities USA but emphasized that Google will not participate in the preceding “digital retrospective” event. The spokesman stated, “We did not participate in creating the content of the meeting. As they do for large ad buyers on both sides of the aisle, our political sales team will host some drinks after it.”

Read more at the Washington Free Beacon here.

