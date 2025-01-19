Trump to Sign over 200 Executive Orders on Day One — Just Like ‘The Agenda’

President-elect Donald Trump is preparing to sign over 200 executive orders as soon as he reaches the Oval Office after Inauguration — just as Breitbart News Senior Editor-at-Large Joel B. Pollak suggested in his book, The Agenda.

In The Agenda: What Trump Should Do in His First 100 Days, Pollak suggests over 200 executive orders, actions, and memoranda to launch Trump’s policies and overwhelm Democratic Party attempts at “lawfare” to stop them.

In August, he wrote: “I have a new book coming out August 20. It’s called The Agenda: What Trump Should Do in His First 100 Days. In it, I lay out over 200 suggestions for executive orders, executive actions, policy changes, and memoranda that President Trump can adopt immediately upon taking office.”

Pollak wrote in November: “[T]his author has recommended over 200 executive orders, actions, and policies that Trump should enact in his first 100 days, given that the media will portray him as a “lame duck” who cannot run again, and given past difficulties in passing his agenda through Congress, even in 2017-18, when — as in 2025 — Republicans control both chambers.”

And Breitbart News’ Wendell Husebø wrote in December: “Breitbart News published a list of ten executive orders that Trump could issue on his first day. Breitbart News’s Joel Pollak recommended over 200 executive orders, actions, and policies that Trump should enact in his first 100 days.”

Stephen Miller, Trump’s appointee for White House deputy chief of staff for policy, is said to have prepared a slew of executive orders for Trump to sign, starting with immigration policy and closing the borders to illegal migration.

Other executive orders are expected to relate to the economy; to foreign policy; to the military; to tariffs; gender policy; and to pardoning, or commuting the sentences of, non-violent January 6 defendants.

Trump and the new Republican Congress are also said to be pursuing an ambitious legislative agenda.