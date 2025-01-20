President Donald Trump’s election was a mandate to reverse the “horrible betrayal” of America and its values, Trump said in his inauguration speech delivered in the Capitol Rotunda right after taking the oath of office to become the 47th President of the United States.

“From this day forward, our country will flourish and be respected again all over the world. We will be the envy of every nation, and we will not allow ourselves to be taken advantage of any longer,” Trump said, adding, “During every single day of the Trump administration, I will very simply put America first.”

Trump promised that the country will be more “exceptional” than ever before, lighting up the political class for leaving Americans in the dust over the last four years.

“We must be honest about the challenges we face; while they are plentiful, they will be annihilated by this great momentum that the world is now witnessing,” he said, explaining that the U.S. government now faces a “crisis of trust.”

“For many years, a radical and corrupt establishment has extracted power and wealth from our citizens, while the pillars of our society lay broken and seemingly in complete disrepair,” he continued, noting that the government — as it currently operates — cannot even manage a “simple crisis at home, while at the same time stumbling into a continuing catalog of catastrophic events abroad.”

“It fails to protect our magnificent law-abiding American citizens, but provide sanctuary and protection for dangerous criminals, many from prisons and mental institutions that have illegally entered our country from all over the world,” he said.

“We have a government that has given unlimited funding to the defense of foreign borders but refuses to defend American borders, or, more importantly, its own people. Our country can no longer deliver basic services in times of emergency, as recently shown,” he said, citing the devastation in North Carolina from Hurricane Helene and wildfires in California.

“We have a public health system that does not deliver in times of disaster, yet, more money is spent on it than any country anywhere in the world. And we have an education system that teaches our children to be ashamed of themselves, in many cases, to hate our country, despite the love that we try so desperately to provide to them,” Trump said, promising that “all of this will change starting today, and it will change very quickly.”

“My recent election is a mandate to completely and totally reverse a horrible betrayal and all of these many betrayals that have taken place, and to give the people back their faith, their wealth, their democracy and indeed their freedom,” he added.

Trump ended his speech with this line: “Our Golden Age has just begun.”

