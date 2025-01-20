Watch Live: Donald Trump Sworn In as 47th President of the United States

The presidential inauguration of Donald Trump is held in Washington, DC, on Monday, January 20.

Trump will be sworn in as the 47th president of the United States, completing one of the greatest comebacks in political history.

The swearing in ceremony will be held inside the Capitol rotunda due to dangerously cold temperatures in the nation’s capital. Outgoing President Joe Biden announced preemptive pardons for Anthony Fauci, Gen. Mark Milley, and members of the January 6 committee on Monday as one of his last acts.