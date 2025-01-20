Watch — ‘Welcome Home’: Bidens Greet Trumps on Inauguration Day

Donald and Melania Trump met with Joe and Jill Biden Monday ahead of the inauguration, with the current president greeting the president-elect on the steps of the White House ahead of a traditional private tea.

Video shows Donald and Melania walking up the steps, greeted by Biden and the current first lady, Jill. Biden can be heard saying, “Welcome home” to the man he has equated to tyrants and dictators.

Trump then takes his wife’s hand and walks up the steps to greet them.

Many were wondering what Melania — a former model and still a fashion icon — would wear this day. She can be seen wearing a navy blue coat by New York-based designer Adam Lippes and a stylish hat by Eric Javits — another U.S.-based designer — on this chilly day in the nation’s capital.

Donald Trump’s swearing in will take place at 12;00 p.m. Eastern. Due to cold weather, his inaugural address “in addition to prayers and other speeches, [are] to be delivered in the United States Capitol Rotunda, as was used by Ronald Reagan in 1985,” Trump announced this week.