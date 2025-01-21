A video posted to social media showcased how American milliner Eric Javits created the iconic boater hat that first lady Melania Trump wore during her husband President Donald Trump’s inauguration on Monday.

In the video posted on X to the FLOTUS Report account, Javits can be seen sanding a wooden piece into a circular shape. The words, “Melania Crown Block 1/20/25 Inauguration Hat Eric Javits” can be seen written on the side.

The video continues to show how Javits brought the iconic hat to life.

In an interview on CBS Mornings, Javits expressed that Melania Trump “looked amazing” in the hat he had created.

“I thought she looked amazing. Very polished. Very pulled together,” Javits explained when asked what he thought when he saw Melania Trump walking out on camera with his finished hat. “I think it reflected the formality of the occasion and of course I was deeply honored because I didn’t really know if she would wear it or not until I saw it on television.”

Javits added that Melania Trump’s hat “wasn’t really a wow hat,” adding that it was “understated” and “elegant.”

“I really felt like her presence and her inner grace and beauty brought the whole thing alive,” Javits added.

Breitbart News’s John Binder previously reported that Melania Trump had “embodied the epitome of American luxury while stepping out in a double-breasted wool coat” and her hat on Monday.

In addition to the hat that Melania Trump wore, she was “styled impeccably by her loyal fashion friend Hervé Pierre” and she also “wore a custom navy coat by American designer Adam Lippes who got his start at Ralph Lauren.”