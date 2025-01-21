Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 691: Rep. Brandon Gill on Trump’s Legislative Agenda

Rep. Brandon Gill (R-TX) joins host Mike Slater to discuss what he and his colleagues in Congress are doing this week to advance President Donald Trump’s MAGA legislative agenda, as the new administration takes the reins in Washington.

