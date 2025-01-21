Many of the promises President Donald Trump vowed to deliver upon were fulfilled on his first day in office, enthralling Republicans who celebrated the presidential actions.

“Your head will spin when you see what’s going to happen,” Trump said in October of Day One.

Trump vowed to launch the largest deportation in United States history, secure the border, end birthright citizenship, pardon January 6 defendants, unleash American energy, terminate federal DEI programs, and begin to drain the “deep state.”

“We will demolish the ‘deep state.’ We will expel the warmongers from our government. We will drive out the globalists. We will cast out the communists, Marxists and fascists. Wmediae will throw off the sick political class that hates our country. We will rout the fake news ,” Trump vowed in Windham, New Hampshire, in 2023.

On Monday afternoon Trump began signing executive orders, rescinding 78 of former President Joe Biden’s executive actions with the stroke of a pen, and taking action on many other issues.

Below are 46 promises, and counting, Trump fulfilled Monday:

Trump’s actions received high praise from many media pundits and Republicans.

“So many wins tonight and this is just day one! -Declared National Emergency at the Southern Border -Restored merit-based hiring for the federal government and eliminated DEI initiatives -Created the Department of Government Efficiency -Unleashed American Energy,” Rep. Rudy Yakym (R-IN) posted on X.

“On his first day in office, President Trump successfully put a stop to the Lava Ridge Wind Project in Idaho,” Rep. Russ Fulcher (R-ID) noted. “This disastrous windmill farm was neither accepted nor welcomed by Idahoans at any stage. On behalf of countless Idahoans, THANK YOU, Mr. President!”

“Promise made, promises kept,” said Rep. Diana Harshbarger (R-TN). “To say President Trump has hit the ground running would be an understatement.”

Axios’ Marc Caputo praised Trump: “To clear up confusion over the differences between Trump on Day 1 signing EOs & taking press questions on every topic & Biden: ✅Trump took numerous questions for 45m Video … Biden took 1 q in less than 3 min that staff tried to shut down.”

“President Trump spent much of the day following his inauguration signing dozens of executive orders, fulfilling some of the promises he made on the campaign trail,” Fox News pointed out.

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former RNC War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.