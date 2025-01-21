Many of the promises President Donald Trump vowed to deliver upon were fulfilled on his first day in office, enthralling Republicans who celebrated the presidential actions.
“Your head will spin when you see what’s going to happen,” Trump said in October of Day One.
Trump vowed to launch the largest deportation in United States history, secure the border, end birthright citizenship, pardon January 6 defendants, unleash American energy, terminate federal DEI programs, and begin to drain the “deep state.”
“We will demolish the ‘deep state.’ We will expel the warmongers from our government. We will drive out the globalists. We will cast out the communists, Marxists and fascists. Wmediae will throw off the sick political class that hates our country. We will rout the fake news ,” Trump vowed in Windham, New Hampshire, in 2023.
On Monday afternoon Trump began signing executive orders, rescinding 78 of former President Joe Biden’s executive actions with the stroke of a pen, and taking action on many other issues.
Below are 46 promises, and counting, Trump fulfilled Monday:
- Restoring Names That Honor American Greatness
- Designating Cartels And Other Organizations As Foreign Terrorist Organizations And Specially Designated Global Terrorists
- Guaranteeing The States Protection Against Invasion
- Reforming The Federal Hiring Process And Restoring Merit To Government Service
- Ending Radical And Wasteful Government DEI Programs And Preferencing
- Defending Women From Gender Ideology Extremism And Restoring Biological Truth To The Federal Government
- Establishing And Implementing The President’s “Department Of Government Efficiency”
- America First Policy Directive To The Secretary Of State
- Protecting The United States From Foreign Terrorists And Other National Security And Public Safety Threats
- Unleashing Alaska’s Extraordinary Resource Potential
- Protecting The American People Against Invasion
- The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) Global Tax Deal (Global Tax Deal)
- Organization of the National Security Council and Subcommittees
- Reevaluating And Realigning United States Foreign Aid
- Temporary Withdrawal of All Areas on the Outer Continental Shelf from Offshore Wind Leasing and Review of the Federal Government’s Leasing and Permitting Practices for Wind Projects
- Declaring a National Energy Emergency
- Restoring Accountability for Career Senior Executives
- Promoting Beautiful Federal Civic Architecture
- Restoring The Death Penalty And Protecting Public Safety
- Putting People Over Fish: Stopping Radical Environmentalism to Provide Water to Southern California
- Securing Our Borders
- Protecting The Meaning And Value Of American Citizenship
- Realigning the United States Refugee Admissions Program
- Unleashing American Energy
- Clarifying The Military’s Role In Protecting The Territorial Integrity Of The United States
- America First Trade Policy
- Memorandum to Resolve the Backlog of Security Clearances for Executive Office of the President Personnel
- Declaring A National Emergency At The Southern Border Of The United States
- Holding Former Government Officials Accountable For Election Interference And Improper Disclosure Of Sensitive Governmental Information
- Restoring Accountability To Policy-Influencing Positions Within the Federal Workforce
- Withdrawing The United States From The World Health Organization
- Application Of Protecting Americans From Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act To TikTok
- Granting Pardons And Commutation Of Sentences For Certain Offenses Relating To The Events At Or Near The United States Capitol On January 6, 2021
- Putting America First In International Environmental Agreements
- Delivering Emergency Price Relief for American Families and Defeating the Cost-of-Living Crisis
- Hiring Freeze
- Regulatory Freeze Pending Review
- Return to In-Person Work
- Ending The Weaponization Of The Federal Government
- Restoring Freedom Of Speech And Ending Federal Censorship
- Initial Rescissions Of Harmful Executive Orders And Actions
- Flying The Flag Of The United States At Full-Staff On Inauguration Day
- President Trump Designates Chairmen and Acting Chairmen
- President Trump Announces Acting Cabinet and Cabinet-Level Positions
- President Trump Announces Sub-Cabinet Appointments
- President Trump Announces Cabinet and Cabinet Level Appointments
Trump’s actions received high praise from many media pundits and Republicans.
“So many wins tonight and this is just day one! -Declared National Emergency at the Southern Border -Restored merit-based hiring for the federal government and eliminated DEI initiatives -Created the Department of Government Efficiency -Unleashed American Energy,” Rep. Rudy Yakym (R-IN) posted on X.
“On his first day in office, President Trump successfully put a stop to the Lava Ridge Wind Project in Idaho,” Rep. Russ Fulcher (R-ID) noted. “This disastrous windmill farm was neither accepted nor welcomed by Idahoans at any stage. On behalf of countless Idahoans, THANK YOU, Mr. President!”
“Promise made, promises kept,” said Rep. Diana Harshbarger (R-TN). “To say President Trump has hit the ground running would be an understatement.”
Axios’ Marc Caputo praised Trump: “To clear up confusion over the differences between Trump on Day 1 signing EOs & taking press questions on every topic & Biden: ✅Trump took numerous questions for 45m Video … Biden took 1 q in less than 3 min that staff tried to shut down.”
“President Trump spent much of the day following his inauguration signing dozens of executive orders, fulfilling some of the promises he made on the campaign trail,” Fox News pointed out.
Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former RNC War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.
COMMENTS
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.