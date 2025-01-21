Donald Trump Keeps 46 Promises and Counting on Day One, Thrilling Republicans

Wendell Husebo

Many of the promises President Donald Trump vowed to deliver upon were fulfilled on his first day in office, enthralling Republicans who celebrated the presidential actions.

“Your head will spin when you see what’s going to happen,” Trump said in October of Day One.

Trump vowed to launch the largest deportation in United States history, secure the border, end birthright citizenship, pardon January 6 defendants, unleash American energy, terminate federal DEI programs, and begin to drain the “deep state.”

“We will demolish the ‘deep state.’ We will expel the warmongers from our government. We will drive out the globalists. We will cast out the communists, Marxists and fascists. Wmediae will throw off the sick political class that hates our country. We will rout the fake news ,” Trump vowed in Windham, New Hampshire, in 2023.

On Monday afternoon Trump began signing executive orders, rescinding 78 of former President Joe Biden’s executive actions with the stroke of a pen, and taking action on many other issues.

Below are 46 promises, and counting, Trump fulfilled Monday:

  1. Restoring Names That Honor American Greatness
  2. Designating Cartels And Other Organizations As Foreign Terrorist Organizations And Specially Designated Global Terrorists
  3. Guaranteeing The States Protection Against Invasion
  4. Reforming The Federal Hiring Process And Restoring Merit To Government Service
  5. Ending Radical And Wasteful Government DEI Programs And Preferencing
  6. Defending Women From Gender Ideology Extremism And Restoring Biological Truth To The Federal Government
  7. Establishing And Implementing The President’s “Department Of Government Efficiency
  8. America First Policy Directive To The Secretary Of State
  9. Protecting The United States From Foreign Terrorists And Other National Security And Public Safety Threats
  10. Unleashing Alaska’s Extraordinary Resource Potential
  11. Protecting The American People Against Invasion
  12. The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) Global Tax Deal (Global Tax Deal)
  13. Organization of the National Security Council and Subcommittees
  14. Reevaluating And Realigning United States Foreign Aid
  15. Temporary Withdrawal of All Areas on the Outer Continental Shelf from Offshore Wind Leasing and Review of the Federal Government’s Leasing and Permitting Practices for Wind Projects
  16. Declaring a National Energy Emergency
  17. Restoring Accountability for Career Senior Executives
  18. Promoting Beautiful Federal Civic Architecture
  19. Restoring The Death Penalty And Protecting Public Safety
  20. Putting People Over Fish: Stopping Radical Environmentalism to Provide Water to Southern California
  21. Securing Our Borders
  22. Protecting The Meaning And Value Of American Citizenship
  23. Realigning the United States Refugee Admissions Program
  24. Unleashing American Energy
  25. Clarifying The Military’s Role In Protecting The Territorial Integrity Of The United States
  26. America First Trade Policy
  27. Memorandum to Resolve the Backlog of Security Clearances for Executive Office of the President Personnel
  28. Declaring A National Emergency At The Southern Border Of The United States
  29. Holding Former Government Officials Accountable For Election Interference And Improper Disclosure Of Sensitive Governmental Information
  30. Restoring Accountability To Policy-Influencing Positions Within the Federal Workforce
  31. Withdrawing The United States From The World Health Organization
  32. Application Of Protecting Americans From Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act To TikTok
  33. Granting Pardons And Commutation Of Sentences For Certain Offenses Relating To The Events At Or Near The United States Capitol On January 6, 2021
  34. Putting America First In International Environmental Agreements
  35. Delivering Emergency Price Relief for American Families and Defeating the Cost-of-Living Crisis
  36. Hiring Freeze
  37. Regulatory Freeze Pending Review
  38. Return to In-Person Work
  39. Ending The Weaponization Of The Federal Government
  40. Restoring Freedom Of Speech And Ending Federal Censorship
  41. Initial Rescissions Of Harmful Executive Orders And Actions
  42. Flying The Flag Of The United States At Full-Staff On Inauguration Day
  43. President Trump Designates Chairmen and Acting Chairmen
  44. President Trump Announces Acting Cabinet and Cabinet-Level Positions
  45. President Trump Announces Sub-Cabinet Appointments
  46. President Trump Announces Cabinet and Cabinet Level Appointments

Trump’s actions received high praise from many media pundits and Republicans.

“So many wins tonight and this is just day one! -Declared National Emergency at the Southern Border -Restored merit-based hiring for the federal government and eliminated DEI initiatives -Created the Department of Government Efficiency -Unleashed American Energy,” Rep. Rudy Yakym (R-IN) posted on X.

“On his first day in office, President Trump successfully put a stop to the Lava Ridge Wind Project in Idaho,” Rep. Russ Fulcher (R-ID) noted. “This disastrous windmill farm was neither accepted nor welcomed by Idahoans at any stage. On behalf of countless Idahoans, THANK YOU, Mr. President!”

“Promise made, promises kept,” said Rep. Diana Harshbarger (R-TN). “To say President Trump has hit the ground running would be an understatement.”

Axios’ Marc Caputo praised Trump: “To clear up confusion over the differences between Trump on Day 1 signing EOs & taking press questions on every topic & Biden: ✅Trump took numerous questions for 45m Video … Biden took 1 q in less than 3 min that staff tried to shut down.”

“President Trump spent much of the day following his inauguration signing dozens of executive orders, fulfilling some of the promises he made on the campaign trail,” Fox News pointed out.

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former RNC War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.

