Sen. Bernie Moreno (R-OH) has formally introduced a bill in the U.S. Senate that would create the External Revenue Service with funds from repurposing money that former President Joe Biden had sent to the IRS to hire more agents.

The creation of an External Revenue Service, a top priority of President Donald Trump, would aim to collect revenue from tariffs and other means from foreign countries and entities as opposed to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) that collects revenue from taxing Americans. Trump of course earlier in January announced his intention to create the External Revenue Service—an idea that has been a smashing hit among his supporters since he rolled it out.

Moreno’s legislation, which his office provided bill text and a summary of to Breitbart News exclusively ahead of its public release, would repurpose the funds given under the Orwellian-named Biden-era “Inflation Reduction Act” from 2022 that hired more IRS agents. It then takes that money to establish and administer the External Revenue Service that Trump aims to create.

“We’re funding the External Revenue Service with the money the Biden Administration gave the IRS to hire more agents,” Moreno’s office told Breitbart News in a summary of the bill.

“The External Revenue Services bill seeks to rescind the Internal Revenue Service’s (‘IRS’) authority to utilize unobligated funds that were appropriated in the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 to the IRS to enhance the IRS’ ability to audit and collect taxes from the American people,” the bill summary continues. “Such taxes are often ultimately used to enrich foreign countries and provide services to illegal immigrants. Instead, the External Revenue Services bill expresses the sense of Congress that such funds should be appropriated to establish and administer the External Revenue Service, which will tariff and tax foreign countries to benefit the American taxpayer.”

The bill, seen here, is barely over a page long:

External Revenue Service Bill by Breitbart News on Scribd