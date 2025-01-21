The Full List of President Donald Trump’s Executive Orders on Day One

President Donald Trump signed 118 executive orders, actions, and memoranda on January 20, 2025, within hours of taking the Oath of Office.

They are as follows:

Rescinding 78 executive orders by President Joe Biden. Revocations include:

Biden’s order to make “equity,” rather than “equality,” the focus of federal policy;

Biden’s order to include illegal aliens in the Census;

Biden’s order to impose coronavirus mandates and restrictions;

Biden’s order to allow transgender individuals to serve in the military;

Biden’s order to ban private prisons;

Biden’s order to prioritize climate change; to ease immigration enforcement;

Biden’s order to revoke sanctions on the International Criminal Court (ICC);

Biden’s order to establish a court-packing commission to make the Supreme Court permanently liberal;

Biden’s order to prioritize diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) in federal hiring;

Biden’s order to restrict offshore oil and gas development;

Biden’s order to impose sanctions on Israelis linked to the political right;

Biden’s order to rescind Cuba’s designation as a state sponsor of terrorism; and

Biden’s order to revoke many of Trump’s executive orders from his first term.

Restoring freedom of speech and ending federal censorship Ending the weaponization of the federal government against political opposition Compelling all federal employees to show up at work physically Freezing all new federal regulations, pending review Freezing the hiring of new federal employees Relieving inflation by directing federal agencies to find ways to lower prices Withdrawing from the Paris Climate Accords Pardoning (roughly 1500) and commuting the sentences (14) of January 6 defendants Suspending the ban on TikTok, pending further review Withdrawing the U.S. from the World Health Organization (WHO) Countering the “Deep State” by extending presidential control over federal policy officials Revoking the security clearances of the 51 officials who signed the Hunter Biden “Russian disinformation” letter Declaring a national emergency on the southern border Clearing the backlog of security clearances for the incoming administration Establishing an “America First” trade policy, including a review of trade with China, and enabling tariffs Assigning the U.S. military to help protect the border Unleashing U.S. fossil fuel exploration and development, and ending the electric vehicle (EV) mandate Suspending refugee admission programs, with exceptions Ending birthright citizenship Building the wall and securing the border Allocating more water to California farmers and communities, rather than to the delta smelt fish Restoring the death penalty on the federal level and encouraging its use on the state level for capital crimes Promoting “beautiful” federal architecture in civic buildings Making it easier for the president to fire senior executives in the “Deep State” Declaring a national energy emergency Withdrawing offshore wind leases, temporarily Pausing and reevaluating U.S. foreign aid programs Reorganizing the National Security Council (NSC) Rescinding the U.S. agreement to the OECD “global tax” Enforcing existing immigration law to the fullest and repealing every directive otherwise Reopening Alaskan energy resources, including the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge (ANWR) Barring terrorist supporters (like pro-Hamas activists) from the U.S. Placing “America First” as the core of U.S. foreign policy Establishing the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) Recognizing two genders, male and female Ending government DEI programs Prioritizing skill, not DEI, in federal hiring Designating Mexican cartels as foreign terror organizations Restoring traditional place names, such as Mt. McKinley Allowing states to help guard the U.S. border against invasion

More such executive orders are expected in the days to come, as Trump is expected to issue over 200 executive orders, actions, and memoranda — as suggested by The Agenda: What Trump Should Do in His First 100 Days.