“Tom Homan knows how to get this done,” Rep. Ashley Hinson (R-IA) said of President Donald Trump’s border czar on Breitbart News Daily.

“Are you concerned about Tom Homan, the borders czar, and ICE moving into Iowa and do some immigration raids … with maybe illegal immigrant labor in your state and district?” host Mike Slater asked the congresswoman.

“First and foremost, this was the number one issue that I heard from people in Iowa about during the campaign. People are tired of illegal aliens taking advantage of our country,” she began, stating that “at the end of the day, “they want legal immigration to this country.”

WATCH — Trump’s Border Czar Tom Homan Is No Nonsense: Violating U.S. Law “Isn’t the Answer” for More Workers:

“But we need to have a safe country with process and accountability. And Iowans are really commonsense people. They understand we need workforce in Iowa, but we have to go about doing this the right way. And there has been an incredible burden put on Iowa taxpayers by illegal immigration,” she said, listing the school system as an example.

“How much money have we spent with many of these students who are illegal coming in? I have one example,” she said, noting that there was a small school district in northeast Iowa which had 140 students come in, all of whom did not speak English.

“So Iowa students are put at a disadvantage because those teachers were now having to accommodate all English as a Second Language (ESL) learners, which does slow the process down, so it’s putting us at a disadvantage in terms of education,” she said.

LISTEN:

“Another example, and this is something we’re diving into the deeper information on. I was at a local clinic, and they said that they’ve had to hire three people to be able to translate for all the people coming in. Many of these people are having babies here in the United States, and those babies become eligible for Medicaid, right? So the executive order that President Trump just issued about birthright citizenship, I think, is incredibly important, because we have no idea the scope of cost to Iowa taxpayers, American taxpayers, for all of these babies who are now taking advantage of our programs,” she continued.

WATCH — Trump’s Border Czar to Drug Cartels: Trump Will Wipe You Off the Face of the Earth:

“So this is about commonsense approach to returning things back to the rule of law and order, which is what Iowans have been asking for,” she said.

“So you would welcome Tom Homan making a visit to Iowa?” Slater asked.

“Absolutely,” Hinson said. “Tom Homan knows how to get this done. And you know, I think ultimately, at the end of the day, he wants to keep our country safe, and he’s going to be the exact person we need at the exact right time to make sure we can get this done.”