President Donald Trump’s decision to issue an executive order to redesignate the Houthis as a foreign terrorist organization is a bold move to protect Americans and global stability, according to Republican Congressman Abe Hamadeh of Arizona, who commended the returning president while slamming the Biden administration’s earlier decision to reverse the designation as a “disastrous mistake.”

On Wednesday, during his third day in office, President Trump restored the Houthis to the foreign terrorist organization (FTO) list, citing their extensive history of deadly terrorist activity and global terrorism, largely bankrolled by Iran. The designation restricts U.S. support, blocks financial access, and disrupts the group’s exploitation of humanitarian aid for terror funding.

In an exclusive statement to Breitbart News on Thursday, Hamadeh said he “applauded” President Trump for issuing the executive order to redesignate the Houthis — a Yemeni terrorist group backed by Iran — as a foreign terrorist organization.

In contrast, he described the Biden administration’s removal of the Houthis from the FTO list in the early weeks of its term as a “disastrous mistake.”

The Trump-endorsed congressman argued that the previous administration’s decision encouraged both the Houthis and Iran, leading to an escalation in attacks across the region.

“It emboldened the Houthis and their backer, the Islamic Republic of Iran, to escalate their attacks in the Middle East and on U.S. assets, costing American lives in the Red Sea, terrorizing cargo ships, and threatening global stability,” he asserted.

Hamadeh went on to draw a sharp distinction between what he described as “Leftist political optics” and decisive leadership.

“Leadership isn’t putting our men and women in uniform at risk for Leftist political optics—it’s making bold decisions that protect Americans and our allies,” he stated.

He also praised the president’s executive order for its clarity and strength.

“President Trump’s executive order sends a clear message to the world: there’s a new sheriff in town, and he speaks with strength and moral clarity,” he explained. “The United States will no longer turn a blind eye to the world’s leading state sponsor of terrorism and its proxies.”

His statement concluded with a declaration of support for a hardline foreign policy, declaring that “peace through strength is back.”

The Houthis, a Yemeni rebel group, have long been a flashpoint in U.S. foreign policy. Designated as a foreign terrorist organization by the Trump administration in January 2021, they were delisted by the Biden administration shortly after.

Critics argue that the delisting emboldened the group, leading to increased attacks on U.S. interests and regional instability.

Joshua Klein is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jklein@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter @JoshuaKlein.