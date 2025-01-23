Exclusive: Georgia Lt. Gov. Burt Jones Launches State-Level DOGE

President Donald Trump is cleaning up Washington with the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), and one state is following his example.

Georgia Lt. Gov. Burt Jones is launching a state-level DOGE through the “Red Tape Rollback Act of 2025,” Breitbart News learned exclusively. The Act will be a priority for Georgia’s 2025 Legislative Session and will build on the work done during the 2024 session to cut government regulation, boost small businesses, and expand economic opportunities throughout Georgia.

“Last year, we made positive changes to combat burdensome and costly regulations on behalf of workers and business owners all over Georgia,” Jones said. “As a business owner, continuing our efforts to promote deregulation and free our businesses from harmful government red tape will continue to be a priority.”

Jones says his Georgia model will “complement” Trump’s efforts in D.C.

“Our state initiative complements DOGE, President Donald Trump’s plan to create efficiency, while paring down unnecessary spending and eliminating bureaucratic red tape at the federal level,” he said. “I look forward to Georgia leading the way and joining President Trump in reducing the size and scope of government, while promoting the growth of businesses across our state.”

The Red Tape Rollback Act targets bureaucratic creep by enforcing accountability and transparency throughout Georgia’s government.

The Act would require all state agencies to complete a top-to-bottom review of all agency rules and regulations every four years, to account for the economic impact of all proposed rules and provide economic reports to the General Assembly when major rules are proposed. State agencies will also be directed to reduce compliance and paperwork burdens on small businesses.

The bill will also give legislators the ability to request a “Small Business Impact Analysis” for pending legislation to better understand how a bill might impact Georgia’s most important job creators.

Trump signed an executive order on his first day back in office renaming the U.S. Digital Service as the U.S. DOGE Service. It further directed that DOGE be established within the Executive Office of the President.

Billionaire Elon Musk will lead DOGE for Trump.

Bradley Jaye is Deputy Political Editor for Breitbart News. Follow him on X/Twitter and Instagram @BradleyAJaye.