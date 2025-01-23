Federal Trade Commission (FTC) chair Andrew Ferguson took a sledgehammer on Wednesday to his agency’s DEI initiatives, fulfilling President Donald Trump’s America First agenda.

Ferguson, who Trump recently appointed to FTC chair, immediately slashed the office of DEI, terminated the Diversity Council, removed materials promoting DEI on the agency’s website, and ordered a review of all FTC contracts, along with other actions outlined in a press release:

Ordered the heads of the Commission’s Bureaus and Offices to conduct an internal audit by tomorrow to ensure total compliance with President Trump’s orders, and to terminate any noncompliant programs immediately.

Ordered an immediate review of all Commission orders to ensure that the Biden Administration’s DEI dictates did not make their way into formal Commission decisions.

Forbid the Commission from promoting DEI in any internal or external operations, rules, law-enforcement decisions, or hiring decisions.

Ferguson suggested in the press release that DEI was illegal and racist, “a pernicious ideology” and “a scourge on our institutions” that “denies to all Americans the Constitution’s promise of equality before the law,” stoking “tensions by elevating race and other immutable characteristics above merit and excellence.”

Ferguson also applauded Trump’s merit based agenda:

President Trump was elected on a promise to confront this dangerous ideology and free the federal government from this illegal and discriminatory practice. Within hours of his inauguration, he delivered on this promise to the American people. He issued three executive orders entitled Ending Radical and Wasteful Government DEI Programs and Preferencing, Initial Recissions of Harmful Executive Orders and Actions, and Ending Illegal Discrimination and Restoring Merit-Based Opportunity. Those three orders collectively terminate DEI-related activities and programs within the federal government. In doing so, President Trump is enforcing federal civil rights laws, protecting equality before the law, and adhering to the Constitution.

The FTC’s principal mission is the enforcement of civil antitrust law and the promotion of consumer protection. It often works in tandem with the Justice Department on the enforcement of antitrust law.

“Andrew has a proven record of standing up to Big Tech censorship, and protecting Freedom of Speech in our Great Country,” Trump announced Ferguson’s promotion in December to chair in a post on Truth Social.

Ferguson thanked Trump and vowed to protect free speech at the FTC.

“At the FTC, we will end Big Tech’s vendetta against competition and free speech. We will make sure that America is the world’s technological leader and the best place for innovators to bring new ideas to life,” he posted on X.

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former RNC War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.