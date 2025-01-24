An order issued by U.S District Judge Sherilyn Garnett on Friday allows members of Gun Owners of America and the Second Amendment Foundation to apply for nonresident concealed carry licenses in California.

Members of the California Rifle & Pistol Association and Gun Owners of California, Inc., are also allowed to apply for nonresident licenses.

The order makes clear that members of the aforementioned organizations can apply as long as they “are not otherwise prohibited from possessing firearms under federal or California law.”

Moreover, the order explains:

Nonresident Applicants may present a valid driver’s license or valid identification card issued by the Nonresident Applicant’s state of residence, in lieu of a valid California driver’s license or identification card, in connection with California Penal Code sections 26150(a)(2) or 26155(a)(2). Where a Nonresident Applicant’s driver’s license or identification card does not set forth the applicant’s current address, the applicant can, consistent with the policy for state resident applicants, submit other reliable documentation, including current utility bills, a current out-of-state concealed carry weapon (“CCW”) license with a correct address, or other reasonable indicia of ongoing residency matching the address provided on the application.

Additionally:

Nonresident Applicants must identify on the application by make, model, and serial number the handguns capable of being concealed upon the person that they intend to carry in California, and such handguns must be listed on the license to be validly carried in California. Identification of a handgun that cannot lawfully be carried in California shall be cause for denial of a license as to that handgun. Nonresident Applicants may seek to amend the list of firearms identified on their licenses in the same manner as California residents.

Bill Sack, Second Amendment Foundation Director of Legal Operations, commented on the order, saying, “It’s common sense that your fundamental right to bear arms does not evaporate when you leave your home state. We’re committed to dragging states like California kicking and screaming into alignment with the demands of the Constitution, and now, peaceable SAF members can exercise their right to bear arms in California.”

