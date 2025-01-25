Exclusive — Scott Brown: ‘There Will Be Hell to Pay’ for Democrats at the Ballot Box in the Next Cycle

“There will be hell to pay” for Democrats at the ballot box in the next cycle as they continue to delay President Donald Trump’s nominees, former U.S. Senator Scott Brown (R-MA) said during an appearance on Breitbart News Saturday.

Speaking on Democrats in the Senate dragging their feet to confirm members of Trump’s cabinet, Brown — who is considering a challenge to New Hampshire Democrat Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), said there is “no doubt that they need to speed it up.”

“And he’s entitled to it. It’s a mandate, and there will be to pay at the ballot box in the next cycle,” he said.

Brown, the former U.S. ambassador to New Zealand, noted that Democrats tried to play this game the first time around as well.

“There were some ambassadors that were never confirmed. I think Bahamas was one of them, and so now he has that mandate, and it’s just destroying them. They’re apoplectic,” Brown said of the Democrats in the Senate, tasked with confirming Trump’s nominees.

“They don’t want to give them an inch. That’s the only thing they have. And if they think that the obstructionist play is going to is going to work for the American people, I believe they’re absolutely wrong,” he continued.

LISTEN:

Host and Breitbart Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle pointed out that it is clear that Trump’s nominees — such as Pam Bondi for Attorney General, Scott Bessent for Treasury Secretary, and Kristi Noem for Homeland Security Secretary — all have the votes. Yet, Democrats continue to delay. Ironically, they only are delivering more GOP wins.

“By doing this, they’re just extending the wins,” he pointed out, adding, “I think Senator Thune is right to keep the Senate in all weekend, right like he’s doing right now.”

Brown added that Sen. John Thune (R-SD) is one of his dearest friends, and he saw him the other day and told him, “Listen, you keep him in there like every day until this is done.”

