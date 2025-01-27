Report: Jim Acosta to Leave CNN as Top Brass ‘Throw a Bone to Trump’

Americans hoping for a rematch between President Donald Trump and Jim Acosta will have to lay those dreams to rest in a light of reports that Acosta will be leaving CNN.

Oliver Darcy, a former CNN reporter now with Status News, said that sources within the network indicated the CNN veteran who notoriously filibustered every press conference during Trump’s first term will be leaving the network in response to recent leadership decisions.

Earlier this month, Darcy reported that CNN CEO Mark Thompson had booted Acosta from his 10 a.m. weekday time slot and planned to give him the graveyard shift from 12 a.m. to 2 a.m., a move that Acosta views as a gesture toward President Donald Trump.

Darcy, a former CNN reporter, on Monday night said the 18-year veteran of the network has indicated to associates that he plans to leave the network after being removed from his 10 a.m. weekday time slot by CNN CEO Mark Thompson. In his report on Monday, Darcy confirmed that Acosta indeed plans to leave the network:

The anchor, I’m told, signaled to associates in private conversations over the weekend that he intends to depart the network after its chief executive, Mark Thompson, booted him from the morning programming lineup — a move that conspicuously coincided with Donald Trump’s return to power. CNN brass, as we first reported earlier this month, decided to strip Acosta of his 10am show, which he has anchored to great ratings success over the last 11 months, at times even seeing higher viewership than programs in the channel’s prime time bloc. Acosta was instead offered the less-than-desirable option of anchoring a show from midnight until 2am ET. CNN pitched the gig to Acosta as anchoring during prime time on the West Coast and said he could move to Los Angeles to host the program. But the reality is the program would have aired at a time in which cable news viewership is at its lowest levels.

One source close to the situation even went as far to say that Thompson booting Acosta from his morning slot was “to throw a bone to Trump.”

“They want to get rid of Acosta to throw a bone to Trump,” a source told Darcy. “Midnight is not a serious offer when his ratings are among the best on the network.”

Acosta’s exit comes after CNN laid off six percent of its workforce.

