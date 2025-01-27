‘We Fund the Blue’ Brings Cheer to First Reponders on Palisades Fire

The We Fund the Blue Foundation, a charity founded by veteran John Rourke, has been supporting firefighters and police working on the Palisades Fire by providing them refreshments, entertainment, and even some chiropractors.

When Breitbart News visited the Malibu incident base camp last week, the foundations’s effort were evidence, as several firefighters relaxed on massage tables or stretched with professional trainers.



In a statement to Breitbart News, Rourke said:

During California wildfire relief efforts, we delivered critical aid, including 15 pallets of water, 8 pallets of nutritional drinks and supplements, and under-sink water filtration units for homes with toxic water. With the help of over 20 barbers, 2 chefs, and several chiropractors, we served over 6,000 first responders hot meals, provided more than 500 haircuts, and completed over 200 chiropractic adjustments. Additionally, we distributed 1,500 pounds of ground beef and brisket. Partnering with the Church of Scientology and 1,000 volunteers, we facilitated burn area cleanups and ash outs, recovering personal items such as wedding rings, dog tags, and family heirlooms for residents of Palisades and Altadena. A tractor-trailer and driver transported all supplies cross-country from South Florida to ensure timely delivery to those in need. … Some of the names of the companies that helped were freight transportation group Barbers Edge barbershop … he Church of Scientology, Glenn Parada ministries Century H2O, water, Filtration raw nutrition.

During President Donald Trump’s visit to the first responders in the region, We Fund the Blue fired up the grill and prepared a massive barbecue for the firefighters in the region — right on the beach.

The foundation’s website is www.wefundtheblue.com. Its mission is “Make America Clean Again” — referring to its “travels to various cities across the US, and aid … in trash removal for overwhelmed and underfunded police departments. ”

More information can be found at http:///www.wefundtheblue.com.

