Every one of President Donald Trump’s nominees will be confirmed, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

Cruz said confirmations are a top priority for the Senate at this point in time.

“On confirmations, I’ll tell you, the Senate is moving. … We’re moving through confirmations. We will have, I believe, the entirety of President Trump’s cabinet confirmed within 30 days,” he predicted.

“Now, the Democrats are engaging in obstruction. They’re delaying. That’s natural. That’s part of the system, but the Senate majority is going to fight back on them. We’re going to get the Cabinet — I think, every one of President Trump’s cabinet nominees are going to be confirmed, and so that fight is ongoing,” he said before talking about Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s upcoming confirmation hearing for Health and Human Services Secretary.

“It’s amazing watching Democrats. They don’t know what to do with Bobby Kennedy. I really like Bobby. I think he is a serious thinker. I think he is a change-agent,” he said, noting that it is a “consistent pattern of the President’s Cabinet nominees” — that they are “change-agents at a very serious level.”

LISTEN:

Cruz also said this Cabinet is different than Trump’s first in that he is surrounding himself with people who will not undercut him or his MAGA agenda.

“I also think this is a very different Cabinet than in the in the in the first term of President Trump. Look, I was President Trump’s strongest ally in the Senate in his first term. I am again going to be a strongest ally. However, the first administration made serious mistakes in terms of appointing people who ended up undermining the President’s agenda. I think this Cabinet is a much stronger,” he said, describing them as more focused and experienced.

“They know to get people who are on board with the agenda,” Cruz added.

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.