Report: Pete Buttigieg ‘Taking a Serious Look’ at Running for Michigan Senate Seat

Former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is considering a return to public life by running for the Michigan senate seat soon to be vacated after the surprise retirement of Sen. Gary Peters (D-MI), Axios reported Tuesday.

Democrat Buttigieg is “taking a serious look”at putting his name forward in 2026, an anonymous source told the outlet, adding “He’s honored to be mentioned for this and he’s taking a serious look.”

He previously served as the 32nd mayor of South Bend, Indiana, from 2012 to 2020, which earned him the nickname “Mayor Pete”.

Peters, who led the Democrats’ Senate campaign efforts the past two election cycles, has announced he will not seek a third term in 2026, creating a highly contested battleground seat expected to be coveted by both major political parties, AP reports.

The 66-year-old’s unexpected decision to step aside after just two terms poses a challenge for Democrats in Michigan during a period of political upheaval.

“After three terms in the House and two terms in the Senate, I believe now is time for me to write a few more paragraphs in my current chapter and then turn over the reins,” Peters said in a YouTube video confirming his departure.

“I will therefore not seek reelection in 2026.”

Axios notes Buttigieg, a former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, had announced his plans to move to Michigan and raise his two young children in his husband’s home state.

He was expected to consider a bid for governor in a state President Donald Trump claimed in November.