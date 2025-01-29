Former New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez (D) fished for a pardon from President Donald Trump after he was sentenced to 11 years in prison on Wednesday on charges related to bribery and corruption.

As Breitbart News’s Sean Moran previously reported, in July 2024, Menendez was found guilty of 16 federal charges, “which included bribery, obstruction, and acting as a foreign agent.”

In a press release issued on Wednesday by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Southern District of New York, it was revealed that along with Menendez being sentenced to serve 11 years in prison, Wael Hana and Fred Daibes had been sentenced to “more than eight years, and seven years in prison” on charges related to bribery, foreign agent and obstruction of justice offenses.

“Welcome to the Southern District of New York, a wild west of political prosecutions,” Menendez said. “President Trump is right. This process is political, and it’s corrupted to the core. I hope President Trump cleans up the cesspool and restores the integrity to the system.”

As Menendez walked away, reporters could be heard asking him if he was “going to ask for a pardon.”

The former New Jersey Senator and his wife, Nadine Menendez, were each charged in September 2023 with three federal counts of allegedly having accepted bribes and using Menendez’s “power and influence” as a senator to “protect and enrich” three businessmen; Fred Daibes, Jose Uribe, and Wael Hana, as well as to “benefit” Egypt’s government, according to a 39-page indictment in the New York Times.

In January, Menendez was hit with additional allegations that he had accepted bribes from the royal family in Qatar, in exchange for speaking positively about Qatar. Menendez was reportedly offered wristwatches that were “valued between $10,000 and $24,000.”

As Breitbart News previously reported, agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) conducted a search of Menendez’s home in June 2022 and discovered $486,461 in cash and 13 gold bars. The gold bars were reported to be worth over $150,000.