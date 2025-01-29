Robert F. Kennedy Jr., President Donald Trump’s nominee to lead the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) vowed that he would not “take food away from anybody,” adding that if people like McDonald’s cheeseburgers, they “should be able to get them.”

During Kennedy’s confirmation hearing before the Senate Finance Committee, he explained that if people like to eat McDonald’s or Hostess Twinkies, they “should be able to do that,” but people should know what the health impacts are of eating those kinds of foods.

Kennedy also noted that Trump has been a fan of McDonald’s. In a memoir from Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law, Kushner reportedly notes that Trump’s favorite McDonald’s order is a, “McDonald’s Big Mac, Filet-o-Fish, fries and a vanilla shake,” according to the New York Post.

“I don’t want to take food away from anybody,” Kennedy explained. “If you like a McDonald’s cheeseburger or Diet Coke — which my boss loves — you should be able to get them. If you want to eat Hostess Twinkies you should be able to do that, but you should know what the impacts are on your family and on your health.”

Kennedy’s words come as he has been critical of childhood vaccines, food additives, and highly processed foods, along with fluoride being used in public water systems, among other things.

In November, Trump nominated Kennedy to lead the HHS, highlighting how Kennedy would restore the healthcare regulatory agencies “to the traditions of Gold Standard Scientific Research, and beacons of Transparency, to end the Chronic Disease epidemic, and to Make America Great and Healthy Again!”

As Breitbart News’s Sean Moran previously reported, if Kennedy is confirmed, he would oversee the “Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the National Institutes of Health, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).”

In August, when dropping out of the 2024 presidential race and endorsing Trump, Kennedy spoke about how “70 percent of American children’s diet is ultra-processed — that means manufactured in the factory.”

“These foods consist primarily of processed sugar, ultra-processed grains, and seed oils,” Kennedy added. “Laboratory scientists … deployed thousands of scientists to find new chemicals to make the food more addictive. These ingredients didn’t exist 100 years ago. Humans aren’t biologically adapted to eat them.”