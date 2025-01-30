Elon Musk Demands Recall of L.A. Mayor Karen Bass

Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) chairman Elon Musk demanded Wednesday that Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass be recalled over her mishandling of the recent fires and her decision to hire an “outside consultant” to help rebuild.

Musk posted on X: “The mayor of LA is going full communist. Recall her before it is too late.”

Bass has a history of support for communism, a fact that emerged when she was a potential vice presidential candidate to run alongside Joe Biden in 2020. Musk is a former resident of L.A. who has moved to Texas.

The tech entrepreneur-turned-activist cited a Breitbart News article (without linking to it) that, in turn, cited reporting by the Los Angeles Times that Bass and developer Steve Soboroff, whom she appointed to lead the city’s recovery, planned to hire an “outside consultant to handle a significant rebuilding contract for areas devastated by this month’s Palisades fire.”

Soboroff told Breitbart News on Tuesday that the consultant would be an “owner’s rep” to oversee the rebuilding efforts of various government agencies and contracts, and would be named following a competitive bidding process involving engineering firms.

Still, residents were alarmed by Bass’s announcement, which suggested that they would not control the rebuilding of their own homes.

Recalls are extremely difficult to organize in Los Angeles County because they require the signatures of ten percent of registered voters. Past efforts to organize recalls of L.A. officials, however, large, have fallen short.

