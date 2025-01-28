Recovery Chief Steve Soboroff: ‘I Want to Work With Trump’ on Rebuilding L.A.

LOS ANGELES, California — Steve Soboroff, whom L.A. Mayor Karen Bass has appointed to lead recovery efforts for the city after the Palisades Fire, told Breitbart News at a community meeting Tuesday: “I want to work with Trump!”

Soboroff was attending a gathering of “fire survivors” at the Leo Baeck Temple, which included handpicked residents of Pacific Palisades and Altadena. Members of the public were not permitted to ask questions, nor were reporters.

Breitbart News caught up with Soboroff before the meeting, and asked about several stories in the news — such as reports that he and Mayor Bass intended to hire an “outside consultant” to lead the rebuilding of the city. Soboroff clarified that the “consultant” will be an “owner’s rep” to oversee the work of the various agencies involved, much like a construction manager on a building project. He said there would be a competitive bidding process for the role.

Asked whether he intended to work with the Special Master that President Donald Trump had committed to appointing to oversee the spending of federal money on the fires, Soborof said: “I want to work with Trump!”

Soboroff did not attend the town hall meeting with Trump in the Pacific Palisades on Friday, though he said the reasons for his low profile was that he had been buried in work since being appointed to lead the city’s recovery.

Breitbart News asked Soboroff whether he would work with local developer Rick Caruso, whose Palisades Village mall was one of a few commercial structures to survive the fire. He said he had communicated with Caruso twice by email.

