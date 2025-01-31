The mothers of Jocelyn Nungaray, Rachel Morin, and Kayla Hamilton, who were murdered by illegal aliens, criticized actress Selena Gomez for a recent video crying over illegal aliens being deported, stating that the actress does not “know who” she is shedding tears for.

In a video shared by the White House account on X, Tammy Nobles, Alexis Nungaray, and Patty Morin questioned whether Gomez’s video was “actually genuine,” and expressed that they felt the video was a “ruse.”

The mothers also expressed that President Donald Trump was “taking accountability” and “making moves.” The mothers also expressed that Trump “genuinely cares for the American people.”

“What about our children who were brutally murdered and raped and beat to death?” Nobles questioned. Nobles’ daughter, 20-year-old Hamilton, was murdered and raped in July 2022 in Aberdeen, Maryland, by Walter Javier Martinez, an illegal alien MS-13 gang member.

In August 2024, Martinez was sentenced to 70 years in prison over Hamilton’s murder.

“You don’t know who you’re crying for,” Nobles added in the video.

“Seeing that video, its hard to believe its actually genuine and real because she’s an actress,” said Alexis Nungaray, the mother of 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray who was allegedly sexually assaulted and murdered by two illegal aliens from Venezuela in June 2024.

Nungaray pointed out that her “daughter was a child,” adding that there have been “many other children whose lives were taken due to people who crossed” into the United States illegally.

Breitbart News’s Olivia Rondeau reported that Texas prosecutors were seeking the death penalty for the two illegal alien men who are accused of sexually assaulting and murdering Nungaray.

Patty Morin, the mother of 37-year-old Rachel Morin, who was allegedly murdered by Victor Antonio Martinez Hernandez, an alleged illegal alien MS-13 gang member, in August 2023, expressed that only the mothers had cried about regarding their children’s murders.

As Breitbart News’s John Binder reported:

On August 5, 2023, Morin was last seen heading out for a walk at the Ma & Pa Heritage Trail in Bel Air, Maryland, in Harford County. When Morin did not return home, her boyfriend, Richard Tobin, reported her missing. The following day, her body was found on the side of the trail.

“I just feel like it’s a ruse to deceive people and to garner sympathy for lawlessness,” Morin said.

“No one has stood up except for us mothers to cry out about our children,” Morin continued.

Martinez Hernandez was indicted in July 2024, “on first and second-degree murder charges as well as rape, sexual offenses, and kidnapping charges.”

The comments from the mothers comes after Gomez released a video, crying about how illegal aliens were “getting attacked” and expressing that she wished she “could do something.”

“All my people are getting attacked, the children,” Gomez said. “I don’t understand. I’m so sorry, I wish I could do something but I can’t. I don’t know what to do. I’ll try everything, I promise.”