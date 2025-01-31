Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) and Gov. Josh Shapiro (D-PA) were among the Pennsylvania lawmakers who responded to reports of a plane crash at a mall in Philadelphia.

Shapiro revealed that he had spoken with Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker, the Philadelphia Police Department, and the Philadelphia Fire Department and that his administration was “offering all Commonwealth resources” in response to the plane crash in Northeast Philadelphia.

The response from Shapiro came after a small plane was reported to have crashed near the Roosevelt Mall in Philadelphia, according to NBC10 Philadelphia.

Fetterman also revealed that he had been in contact with Parker and was “awaiting further information on the tragic small plane crash.”

“For folks in the area, please follow guidance from local officials and police officers,” Fetterman said.

Sen. Dave McCormick (R-PA) also revealed that he and his team are “closely monitoring the tragic situation,” and he had reached out to Parker and local law enforcement officials.

Republican state Sen. Joe Picozzi also revealed that he was “closely monitoring the situation” and expressed gratefulness to the first responders.

“Earlier this evening a small plane crashed in the vicinity of the Roosevelt Mall,” Picozzi wrote in a post on X. “We’re closely monitoring the situation and are grateful for our first responders in the field. Our hearts go out to the families of all those involved.”

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued a statement revealing that a Learjet 55 that was traveling to Springfield-Branson National Airport in Missouri “crashed around 6:30 p.m. local time” after it had departed from Northeast Philadelphia Airport.

“Two people were on board,” the FAA said in its statement. “The plane was en route to Springfield-Branson National Airport in Missouri. The FAA and NTSB will investigate. The NTSB will lead the investigation and will provide all updates.”

The plane crash in Philadelphia comes after an American Airlines jet and U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter collided at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.