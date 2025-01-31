Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau warned that if the United States imposes tariffs on goods from Canada, Canada is ready to respond “with a forceful and immediate response.”

Trudeau revealed that he had met with the Canada-U.S. Council and that they were “working hard” in order to prevent tariffs on goods from Canada. Trudeau’s response comes after President Donald Trump warned that 25 percent tariffs on goods from Canada and Mexico would start on Saturday.

“No one — on either side of the border — wants to see American tariffs on Canadian goods,” Trudeau said. “I met with our Canada-U.S. Council today. We’re working hard to prevent these tariffs, but if the United States moves ahead, Canada’s ready with a forceful and immediate response.”

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt recently confirmed that Canada and Mexico would face 25 percent tariffs on goods coming into the country, while China would face a ten percent tariff on imports.

“These nations have all enabled illegal drugs to pour into America,” Leavitt explained. “The amount of fentanyl seized at the southern border in recent years alone has the potential to kill tens of millions of Americans, and so the president is intent on taking action.”

As Breitbart News previously reported, Trump previously revealed that Canada and Mexico could face tariffs on goods from their countries “as soon as February 1.”

“We are thinking in terms of 25% on Mexico and Canada, because they are allowing vast numbers of people — Canada is a very bad abuser also — vast numbers of people to come in and fentanyl to come in,” Trump said.

In December, Trump threatened to impose 25 percent tariffs on “all products” from Canada and Mexico coming into the U.S. through an executive order until both countries addressed the flow of drugs, such as fentanyl and illegal immigration.