Donald Trump on Philadelphia Plane Crash: ‘More Innocent Souls Lost’

President Donald Trump expressed sadness over the fatal plane crash in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Friday night and noted, “Our people are totally engaged.”

Trump took to Truth Social shortly after six people were reportedly killed and six were injured when a Jet Rescue Air Ambulance aircraft crashed in Northeast Philadephia.

“So sad to see the plane go down in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. More innocent souls lost. Our people are totally engaged,” he wrote in a post on Truth Social. “First Responders are already being given credit for doing a great job. More to follow. God Bless you all.” Vice President JD Vance shared Trump’s post and weighed in as well in a post on X. “Very sad situation. May God bless the victims and their families,” he wrote. As Breitbart News Texas associate editor and senior news contributor Bob Price noted, the plane was bound for Mexico to bring a child, who had been treated for a life-threatening condition, and her mother home: A Mexican-registered Learjet 55, tail number XA-UCI, departed from Northeast Philadelphia Airport shortly after 6 p.m. on Friday. Approximately one minute later, the aircraft fell from about 1,600 feet and crashed on the streets of Philadelphia at the intersection of Cottman Avenue and Bustleton Avenue near the Roosevelt Mall.. Jet Rescue Air Ambulance said a child receiving treatment in Philadelphia for a life-threatening condition was being transported to her home in Mexico, the Associated Press reported. The plane was en route to Tijuana, Mexico, after a scheduled stop in Branson, Missouri. The child’s mother and a crew of four were also onboard the aircraft. All aboard the plane died, while six more were injured and taken to hospitals after the crash, which caused fires.