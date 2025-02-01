‘Awful’ Crash of Air Ambulance Jet in Philadelphia Leaves 6 Dead, 6 Injured

The crash of a Jet Rescue Air Ambulance aircraft in northeast Philadelphia killed six people and left six people on the ground injured Friday evening. Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro called the crash “an awful aviation incident.”

A Mexican-registered Learjet 55, tail number XA-UCI, departed from Northeast Philadelphia Airport shortly after 6 p.m. on Friday. Approximately one minute later, the aircraft fell from about 1,600 feet and crashed on the streets of Philadelphia at the intersection of Cottman Avenue and Bustleton Avenue near the Roosevelt Mall..

Jet Rescue Air Ambulance said a child receiving treatment in Philadelphia for a life-threatening condition was being transported to her home in Mexico, the Associated Press reported. The plane was en route to Tijuana, Mexico, after a scheduled stop in Branson, Missouri. The child’s mother and a crew of four were also onboard the aircraft.

“We cannot confirm any survivors,” Jet Rescue officials stated.

Everyone onboard the aircraft was a citizen of Mexico, NBCPhiladelphia reported.

Shriner’s Children’s Hospital in Philadelphia told FOX 29 they treated the young girl.

“Our hearts go out to the families of the medical crew and pilots who were also lost in this tragic event – as well as all of the people who were affected on the ground – and we’re thankful to the first responders for their quick action,” a hospital spokesperson said in a statement.

The crash’s impact left a massive hole in the ground and scattered burning fuel and debris for blocks. NBC Philadelphia reported that a home near the point of impact caught fire, as did several vehicles in the immediate vicinity. Numerous security cameras and cell phones captured a massive fireball.

In addition to the six fatalities from the aircraft crash, six other people sustained injuries and were transported to local hospitals. Three of those were treated and released. The others are reported to be in stable condition.

Fire crews from across the city responded and began putting out fires caused by the crash. The spread of burning fuel severely damaged at least one home.

By morning, fire department officials reported all of the fires were under control.

A man who works at a nearby gas station told NBC10 the scene “looked like something from a movie.”

“People kept trying to walk towards the smoke. There was black smoke. You could smell the jet fuel,” he told the local NBC affiliate.

Governor Josh Shapiro told reporters Friday night that he expects there will be loss from the damages caused from the crash.

“We’ll make sure that whatever is needed in this community gets to this community,” the Pennsylvania governor stated.

President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance reacted to the second aviation-related crash in less than a week.

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker asked residents to stay away from the crash scene. She said the investigation was still ongoing. Local streets were shut down for blocks in multiple directions from the scene. The mayor announced shelters for residents who could not return to their homes. A recording appears to have captured a conversation between the air traffic controller in the tower and the pilot of the doomed aircraft. After takeoff, the controller instructed the pilot to turn to a heading of 290 degrees and cleared the pilot to depart. The pilot acknowledged the instruction.

The next instruction from the controller was for the pilot to change frequencies to Philadelphia Departure. The pilot acknowledged the instruction. Within seconds, the controller advised another aircraft that they had lost a plane and were closing the airfield.

“I have a lost aircraft. We are not exactly sure what happened,” the controller stated.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy stated his department would send investigators from the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board.

This is the second major aviation-related crash this week. On Wednesday night, a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter crashed into an American Airlines regional jet on final approach into Reagan National Airport, Breitbart News reported. That crash remains under investigation.

More information about the crash as it unfolded can be seen on Breitbart News’ Live Wire coverage.