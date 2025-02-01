Exclusive — Jon Husted: GOP Members of Senate ‘Will Get to Yes’ on Confirmations

Republican members of the Senate “will get to yes” on confirmations for Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Tulsi Gabbard, newly appointed Sen. Jon Husted (R-OH) said during an appearance on Breitbart News Saturday.

Husted, the former lieutenant governor of Ohio, said he made the commitment on the day he took the Senate appointment that he would support President Donald Trump’s cabinet nominees.

“It’s just really been trying to, you know, monitor that process, try to understand, you know what the background of all of these folks, and ask them helpful questions, or make sure I’m supporting them and helping them get through the nomination process,” he said, describing his early days as senator.

“I think that the Republican members of the Senate are working to get to yes on this,” he said when asked about the nominations for both Kennedy and Gabbard.

“I believe ultimately they will get to yes on it,” he said of his Republican colleagues. “I’m on the Health Committee. We had RFK there, and, you know, I thought Robert did a good job of trying to reassure people on vaccine questions, where he said, ‘Look, I’m not against vaccines. I just want to make sure that they’re safe and effective before we approve them.’ What I’ve really liked, what he’s done is put a focus back on the fact that certainly the foods that we are eating are causing, you know, some of our chronic health problems — obesity, diabetes,” Husted said.

“One of the questions I ask is that… if we know that these foods are causing problems for people who are consuming them,” why do they remain under SNAP, he continued.

“I mean, because that costs us on both ends. We subsidize, you know, bad foods that people eat, and then we pay for it on Medicare and Medicaid costs which… makes no sense at all. And if we can have a healthier America, we can also save money,” he added.

“Right now, the President is getting the benefit of the doubt from the public, and I believe, from my colleagues in the Senate, and that’s why I believe all of these folks will ultimately be confirmed,” he added.

