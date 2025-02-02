Dozens of Democrat Leaders Lament They Have No ‘Coherent Message’ to Fight Trump

Dozens of Democrat leaders are reportedly struggling to find a “coherent message” to fight President Donald Trump.

The New York Times reported Sunday that, at private meetings and public events, Democrats “appear leaderless, rudderless, and divided.”

Democrats have elected Ken Martin to be their next Democrat National Committee (DNC) chair, who will conduct a post-election review largely based on tactics and messaging.

Now, the Times said after more than 50 interviews with Democrat leaders they cannot figure out what the party should stand for, what issues they should focus on, and how to confront Trump.

Although many Democrats agree they need to tackle issues that propelled Trump into office, they cannot figure out how to do that:

Democrats broadly agree that they need to do more to address the issues that powered Mr. Trump’s campaign, like grocery costs, inflation and immigration. But there is little consensus on how — or even whether — to prioritize the party’s traditional concerns like abortion rights, L.G.B.T.Q. equality and climate change. Some Democrats fear that even as those issues continued to animate the party’s base, they failed to resonate among a broader swath of voters in the last presidential election.

“We have no coherent message,” Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) said. “This guy is psychotic, and there’s so much, but everything that underlines it is white supremacy and hate. There needs to be a message that is clear on at least the underlying thing that comes with all of this.”

Minnesota Democrat Sen. Amy Klobuchar said, “Instead, what they see is chaos going up, corruption going up with the firing of the inspector generals, and guess what else is going up? Egg prices.”

A Quinnipiac poll released the week after Trump’s inauguration found that 57 percent of voters viewed the Democrat party negatively.

Sean Moran is a policy reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on X @SeanMoran3.