A speaker at the 2025 Democratic National Committee (DNC) chair election led the crowd in an interfaith prayer to the “universe” rather than God, asking for its “endless boundless energy.”

The election, which took place on Saturday at the party’s winter meeting in National Harbor, Maryland, featured a woman in a clerical collar at the podium, offering her new-age religion mantra:

“May the endless boundless energy of the universe wrap around you with awe, and love, and well-becoming. Amen, ashe, ameen, and may we together make it so,” the female preacher said.

“Ashe,” or “àṣẹ,” is a word from the west African Yoruba religion, and “ameen” is an Arabic term commonly used in Islamic prayer.

The “prayer” was criticized by conservatives and Christians online, with some calling it “demonic.”

Former West Virginia State Rep. Derrick Evans (R) wrote, “I wish I was surprised. DNC is a joke”:

Post Millennial editor-in-chief Libby Emmons wrote that having “endless boundless energy of the universe wrap around you” would result in “death and destruction,” not in “awe and love”:

The winner of the chair position was Ken Martin, the outgoing vice chair of the DNC and longtime chairman of the Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party, Breitbart News reported. Unsuccessful candidates included Wisconsin state party chair Ben Wikler, former Maryland Gov. Martin O’Malley (D), and former presidential candidate Marianne Williamson.

Twenty-four-year-old gun control activist David Hogg won the vice chair position.