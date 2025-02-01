Ken Martin Elected Next DNC Chairman

Minnesota state party chair Ken Martin was elected on Saturday to serve as the next chairman of the Democratic National Committee (DNC).

Martin, a longtime chairman of the Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party, secured more than 246 votes out of the 428 DNC members who voted, according to multiple reports.

Martin has reportedly expressed a desire to see Democrats get “back to basics” and rebuild the Party’s image following the loss of so many working-class voters who have moved over to the political right and President Donald Trump’s Make America Great Again movement.

During the race, Martin was viewed as one of the frontrunners against Wisconsin state party chair Ben Wikler and former Maryland Gov. Martin O’Malley (D). Several other candidates also ran for the position.

“It is my guarantee to each of you that we’re going to take the great ideas from all the candidates in this (DNC) race — we’re going to bring them into this great Party,” Martin told committee members after being elected their next chairman.

“We’re going to unify this party together and we’re all going to roll up our sleeves together to build this Party,” he added.

Martin further stressed to DNC members, “We have one team: the Democratic Party. And we have one fight. The fight’s not in here, it’s out there.”

Martin then vowed to fight against President Trump, adding, “The fight right now is against Donald Trump and the billionaires who bought this country.”

Last month, the running mate to failed presidential candidate former Vice President Kamala Harris, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D), endorsed Martin as the next Democratic National Committee chairman.

“In Minnesota, Ken has built a national model for how to elect Democrats in a competitive state,” Walz said at the time. “I have seen Ken’s leadership in action, and it’s exactly what we need from our next DN[C] chair.”

