On Friday, gun control activist David Hogg was elected to the position of vice chair of the Democratic National Committee.

This comes months after the Democrat’s gun control message failed to resonate with young voters, many of whom shifted to President Donald Trump and his pro-Second Amendment message.

Hogg expressed gratitude for his election to vice chair:

Florida’s Democrat party welcomed Hogg’s ascension to vice chair, saying, “David Hogg’s journey is truly remarkable — from Parkland survivor to national gun violence prevention advocate to now, the first member of Gen Z to serve as Vice Chair of the DNC. David’s unique life experiences and skills will transform the way Democrats engage with young voters and elevate how we run campaigns.”

On November 20, 2024, Breitbart News noted that Hogg was meeting with “researchers and activists” to figure out how to lure young men back to the Democrat party. His was concerned because numerous minority voters and younger voters moved toward Trump in the 2024 election.

This exodus to Trump occurred despite an X post from Hogg on Election Day, wherein he expressed his optimism that “young people” were going to deliver victories for Democrats.

