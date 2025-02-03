Democrat lawmakers and establishment media personalities are angry the Trump administration appears poised to close the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), while America First Republicans celebrated the act as terminating part of the “fourth branch” of government.

MAGA Republicans believe USAID is one of the most egregious cudgels of the administrative state, accusing it of corrupting humanitarian aid, facilitating contractor fraud, wasting taxpayer funds, and bending to the wishes of the CIA.

The Trump administration demanded agency staffers remain home after Elon Musk said Monday that President Donald Trump agreed with him to close the agency. “It became apparent that it’s not an apple with a worm it in,” Musk said in an X Spaces session. “What we have is just a ball of worms. You’ve got to basically get rid of the whole thing. It’s beyond repair.”

“It’s a coup,” whined a current USAID official to the Wall Street Journal about the potential shuttering.

Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-VA) claimed that Trump has no authority to close the agency because taxpayers’ money was already earmarked to fund the fourth branch of government.

Establishment journalist Jamie Dupree said Trump’s actions might have caused a “Constitutional crisis.”

Vox reporter Dylan Matthews defended the agency as only “0.7% of the federal budget.”

America First Republicans, however, were eager to praise the potential closure.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) said she tried to shut the agency down seven months ago. “I FULLY SUPPORT ELIMINATING USAID!!!” she posted on X.

In a lengthy post on X, Fox Business Host Elizabeth MacDonald outlined a series of issues the agency stands accused of perpetrating:

Conservative media personality Mike Benz suggested Biden administration prosecutors of Trump were funded by USAID, and the agency must be cut:

