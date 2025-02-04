New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy’s (D) office backtracked after the governor seemed to imply during an interview that he was sheltering an illegal alien in his home.

During an interview with Blue Wave New Jersey, a progressive organization that works “to defend and expand the principles of democracy,” Murphy stated that there was a person in the “broader universe” of him and wife’s life “whose immigration status” was not at the point they were trying to reach.

“Tammy and I were talking about….I don’t want to get into too much detail, but there’s someone in our broader universe whose immigration status is not yet at the point that they are trying to get it to,” Murphy said. “And, we said, ‘You know what? Let’s have her live at our house above our garage, and good luck to the feds coming in to try to get her.”

In the aftermath of Murphy’s words, a representative from the governor’s office told the New York Post that Murphy’s words had been “misinterpreted,” adding that the governor “was just referring to a legal resident” who had been worried about President Donald Trump’s “return to the White House.”

Murphy was just referring to a legal resident who is in his circle of friends and was worried about President Trump’s return to the White House, the governor’s rep said. “No one’s ever lived in the home” under those circumstances that the governor described, the representative insisted.

In response to Murphy’s comment during the interview, New Jersey Assemblyman Erik Peterson (R) slammed Murphy for thinking “he’s above the law.”

“The governor think’s he’s above the law,” Peterson said, according to News12 New Jersey. “Instead of enforcing our duly enacted laws, he’s breaking them and telling others to do the same. It’s outrageous.”