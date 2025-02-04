Elon Musk, director of the new Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), and his staff are sleeping in the federal personnel office to save taxpayers about $1 billion a day, a person familiar with the situation told the New York Times.

Sleeping in office buildings is not unusual for Musk, who deployed the same cost-saving measure at Twitter and Tesla.

“Very few in the bureaucracy actually work the weekend, so it’s like the opposing team just leaves the field for 2 days!” Musk posted on X over the weekend. “Working the weekend is a superpower.”

So far DOGE’s efforts have culminated in taking over the federal government’s human resources department, the Office of Personnel Management, gaining access to the Treasury’s payment system to monitor federal government spending, infiltrating the General Services Administration to inspect real estate leases and cut 50 percent of the agency’s budget, and planning to slash the USAID, which Republicans say is a cutout for the CIA’s agenda, the Times reported:

Mr. Musk, the world’s richest man, is sweeping through the federal government as a singular force, creating major upheaval as he looks to put an ideological stamp on the bureaucracy and rid the system of those who he and the president deride as “the deep state.” … In Elon Musk’s first two weeks in government, his lieutenants gained access to closely held financial and data systems, casting aside career officials who warned that they were defying protocols. They moved swiftly to shutter specific programs — and even an entire agency that had come into Mr. Musk’s cross hairs. They bombarded federal employees with messages suggesting they were lazy and encouraging them to leave their jobs. Empowered by President Trump, Mr. Musk is waging a largely unchecked war against the federal bureaucracy — one that has already had far-reaching consequences.

Democrats mounted a public relations effort on Monday to scold Musk and President Donald Trump for the massive overhaul.

When asked about Musk’s hard work, Trump told reporters Musk reports to the president and is only authorized to carry out reforms with his approval.

“Elon can’t do and won’t do anything without our approval. And we’ll give him the approval where appropriate, where not appropriate, we won’t,” the president said. “If there’s a conflict, then we won’t let him get near it.”

