The Department of State announced on Wednesday that United States government vessels would be allow to travel through the Panama Canal without facing “charge fees.”

In a post on X, the Department of State highlighted how, since U.S. government ships would no longer face fees, this would save the U.S. “millions of dollars a year.”

The announcement from the Department of State comes as President Donald Trump has remained adamant about the U.S. retaking control of the Panama Canal. In December, Trump threatened to retake the Panama Canal, and has accused Panama of ripping off the U.S. and charging U.S. ships “exorbitant” transit fees.

Trump has also accused Panama of allowing China to have control over the Panama Canal.

Panamanian President José Raúl Mulino has also remained adamant that “every square meter of the Panama Canal and its adjacent zone belongs to Panama, and will continue to do so.”

Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who has shared Trump’s concerns over the possibility of China’s influence over the Panama Canal, recently suggested to Mulino that the Trump administration could seize control of the Panama Canal on “grounds that the Panamanian government has violated the agreement that gives the country control over the waterway.”