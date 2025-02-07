Rep. Andy Ogles (R-TN) introduced the ‘Make Gaza Great Again’ Act on Friday, days after President Donald Trump announced his plan for the United States to take control of Gaza, resettle its population, and rebuild it into a thriving economic hub.

The bill would impose property and visa blocking sanctions on Middle Eastern leaders — excluding Israel — who decline to offer humanitarian entry to Palestinians from Gaza. If those leaders fail to cooperate with the United States, the president would suspend any assistance to that country.

Trump’s bold plan “will take the willing cooperation of all our allies and partners to bring it to fruition,” Ogles told Breitbart News in an exclusive statement. “For decades, several Middle Eastern countries have complained about the so-called ‘plight of the Palestinians, yet they’ve never bothered to lift a finger to help — in fact, they’ve repeatedly made the Israel-Palestinian issue worse and worse.”

Ogles’ sanctions on recalcitrant leaders would provide Trump another point of leverage to ensure cooperation with his groundbreaking Gaza plan.

Andy Ogles bill by jmanship on Scribd

Trump’s announcement on Tuesday shocked pundits around the world. He said the U.S. would take over Gaza and remove debris, tunnels, and explosives left there by Hamas after the war with Israel, adding that he saw America taking a “long-term ownership position.”

“We have an opportunity to do something phenomenal,” he said standing beside Israel President Benjamin Netanyahu, calling to turn Gaza into “the Riviera of the Middle East.”

Republicans overwhelmingly offered support for Trump’s transformative plan for the region.

“Age-old problems necessitate innovative solutions, and President Trump is the visionary leader working to change the status quo in Gaza,” Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) said, adding “there is plenty of money in the Middle East to pay for this endeavor.”

Although leftwing outlets attacked Trump’s plan with accusations of genocide and warmongering, even some Democrats have referred to the plan as a vintage “Art of the Deal” tactic Trump has used so well throughout his career.

Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-FL) called Trump’s announcement “a negotiating tactic of his, trying to get the Arab world to do more on the future of Gaza, just like what he did with NATO in the last administration. I didn’t like it, but he did get those countries to put more money into NATO.”

“This is also part of the strategy, the brilliance of Donald Trump,” he added.

Netanyahu offered support for consideration of Trump’s plan, telling Fox News on Wednesday that Gazans who want to leave “can leave, they can then come back, they can relocate and come back,” and the proposal should be “examined, pursued, and done because I think it will create a different future for everyone.”

He added, “I don’t think [Trump] talked about sending U.S. troops to complete the job of destroying Hamas. That’s our commitment, that’s our job, and we’re absolutely committed to it. And I also don’t think he said that he’s going to fund it, he said that neighboring states, wealthy states would do it.”

Ogles believes the act would provide a legislative mechanism for Trump to ensure those neighboring, wealthy states cooperate.

“I’m introducing the Make Gaza Great Again Act to support the President and allow him to impose critical sanctions, if needed, to accomplish his goals,” he said.

Bradley Jaye is Deputy Political Editor for Breitbart News. Follow him on X/Twitter and Instagram @BradleyAJaye.