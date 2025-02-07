“I’m with the vice president,” President Donald Trump said Friday in reference to Vice President JD Vance’s statement that the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) should rehire a former staffer.

The former DOGE staffer was let go this week after woke Wall Street Journal reporter Katherine Long, who previously worked for the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), wrote a hit piece this week on the 25-year-old staffer, appearing to cause the person to resign. Long’s report framed the former DOGE staffer as a racist.

“I don’t know about the particular thing, but if the Vice President said that, did you say that? [then] I’m with the vice president,” Trump said at a press conference with the vice president seated in front of him:

Vance made his position clear Friday morning on X:

Here’s my view: I obviously disagree with some of Elez’s posts, but I don’t think stupid social media activity should ruin a kid’s life. We shouldn’t reward journalists who try to destroy people. Ever. So I say bring him back. If he’s a bad dude or a terrible member of the team, fire him for that.

Elon Musk said he will bring the staffer back to the DOGE team: