Trump Bars Aid to South Africa; Offers Asylum to ‘Afrikaner Refugees’

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Friday suspending aid to South Africa and offering asylum to “Afrikaner refugees” — that is, members of the Afrikaans-speaking white minority facing discrimination there.

The order is the latest salvo in a week-long fight with South Africa, after Trump suspended aid due to South Africa’s recent Expropriation Act, which allows the government, in theory, to seize property without compensation.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa responded by dismissing Trump’s claims, and by declaring in his annual State of the Nation address this week that “we will not be bullied,” though he did not mention Trump explicitly.

Trump responded with an executive order that declares, in part:

Section 1. In shocking disregard of its citizens’ rights, the Republic of South Africa (South Africa) recently enacted Expropriation Act 13 of 2024 (Act), to enable the government of South Africa to seize ethnic minority Afrikaners’ agricultural property without compensation. This Act follows countless government policies designed to dismantle equal opportunity in employment, education, and business, and hateful rhetoric and government actions fueling disproportionate violence against racially disfavored landowners. In addition, South Africa has taken aggressive positions towards the United States and its allies, including accusing Israel, not Hamas, of genocide in the International Court of Justice, and reinvigorating its relations with Iran to develop commercial, military, and nuclear arrangements. The United States cannot support the government of South Africa’s commission of rights violations in its country or its ‘undermining United States foreign policy, which poses national security threats to our Nation, our allies, our African partners, and our interests. Sec. 2. Policy. It is the policy of the United States that, as long as South Africa continues these unjust and immoral practices that harm our Nation:

(a) the United States shall not provide aid or assistance to South Africa; and

(b) the United States shall promote the resettlement of Afrikaner refugees escaping government-sponsored race-based discrimination, including racially discriminatory property confiscation. Sec. 3. Assistance. (a) All executive departments and agencies (agencies), including the United States Agency for International Development, shall, to the maximum extent allowed by law, halt foreign aid or assistance delivered or provided to South Africa, and shall promptly exercise all available authorities and discretion to halt such aid or assistance.

(b) The head of each agency may permit the provision of any such foreign aid or assistance that, in the discretion of the relevant agency head, is necessary or appropriate.

The latter provision appears intended to protect the United States President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), which has provided antiretroviral drugs to needy South Africans since the era of President Thabo Mbeki, who denied that HIV caused Aids.

Afrikaners are disproportionately represented in South Africa’s agricultural sector.

