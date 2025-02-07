WATCH: Maxine Waters Harasses DOE Employee for Not Letting Dems Storm Building

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) joined a mob of dozens of House Democrats in harassing a Department of Education (DOE) employee who was tasked with blocking them from storming into the building on Friday.

In response to possible cuts to the DOE, around 30 Democrat members arrived at the department’s Washington, D.C. headquarters on Friday morning to demand a meeting with acting Sec. Denise L. Carter, but were stopped by a security staffer, Fox News reported.

Dramatic footage captured by Newsmax cameras shows Waters, 86, yelling at the federal employee who was just doing his job:

“Look them in the eye, come on, hold your face up ! Look at them! Let them see you!” the congresswoman shouted, gesturing to the other representatives and media cameras.

The man, standing quietly with his arms crossed, did not move from his position.

“This is him! Look at him,” Waters raved on, before demanding the man’s ID. “What’s your name? Tell us your name! Give me that ID again!”

The man responded, “I showed you the ID.”

Waters then asked her fellow House members to join her in demanding to see the DOE employee’s ID, and Rep. Jan Schakowsky (D-IL) obliged.

“I haven’t seen it, I haven’t seen it,” the Illinois congresswoman, 80, told the security guard, who simply shrugged.

More footage of the chaos, shared by RSBN, shows Rep. Maxwell Frost (D-FL) demanding to be let into the building:

“No, no, no… we’re allowed to go to the visitors’ desk,” Frost, 28, protested, before Waters claimed they were trying to save the DOE employee’s job.

“We’re trying to save your job! You won’t have a job if we don’t help you. You won’t have any place to send your kids.”

The man began speaking up some more against his accosters, saying it felt like a “dangerous” situation.

Rep. Jahana Hayes (D-CT) interrupted, saying “I’m going to stop you right there.”

“No, no, no, I’m going to stop you right there and put it on the record — you did not get a dangerous response here… so I’m not going to let you put that narrative out there,” she said loudly over the guard’s words.

Waters chimed back in to let him know that he should be “prepared to stand here for 24 hours with us.”

“Are you prepared to stand here all night if we decide to stay?” she asked, to which the guard, replied, “I guess, yeah.”

The members then demanded to know if he was working for Elon Musk, but he said he was a “federal employee working for the education department.”

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) agents eventually showed up, prompting Frost to post their faces online:

“They’ve called armed federal officers to the scene. We aren’t dangerous,” the young Florida congressman wrote on X. “We are here to represent our people. To defend public education. This is an authoritarian regime. You cannot block members of Congress from entering the Department of Education.”

As he recorded another video at the scene about “Elon’s goons” being able to enter the DOE, Waters identified the security guard as Jim Hairfield:

According to the DOE’S Office of Finance and Operations (OFO) webpage, Hairfield is a deputy assistant secretary within the department’s security office.

The protest comes as Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) is auditing several federal agencies, including the DOE, and President Donald Trump works to get Linda McMahon confirmed as the next education secretary to wind down the department.

When Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy asked the president why he appointed McMahon if he plans “to get rid of the education department,” Trump responded that he wants her to “put herself out of a job.”

“And what I want to do is let the states run schools. I believe strongly in school choice, but in addition to that, I want the states to run schools,” he said.