Sen. Cynthia Lummis: Biden Admin Spent $8 Million Teaching Sri Lankan Journalists How to Avoid ‘Binary Gendered Language’

The Biden administration wasted $8 billion of taxpayer money teaching Sri Lankan journalists how to avoid “binary gendered language,” Sen. Cynthia Lummis (R-WY) said, listing a variety of ways American taxpayers’ dollars have been wasted.

“Here are some of the ways the last administration have wasted your money,” Lummis, a member of the DOGE caucus, began. “More than $4.5 million to combat disinformation in Kazakhstan. And just whose disinformation is it? I think that’s probably in the eye of the beholder.”

“$20 million for a new Sesame Street show in Iraq. $25 million for Deloitte to promote green transportation in the country of Georgia. Nearly $8 million to teach Sri Lankan journalists how to avoid quote ‘binary gendered language.’ Binary gendered language in Sri Lanka — you’ve got to be kidding me,” she continued.

Another $5 million, she said, went to EcoHealth Alliance, “one of the key NGOs — non-government organizations — funding bat virus research at the Wuhan lab,” she revealed.

“$20 million for a group related, by the way, to a key player in the Russiagate impeachment hoax,” she said. “$1.5 million to rebuild the Cuban media ecosystem, [and] 1.5 million on DEI programs in Serbia — diversity, equity and inclusion programs in Serbia,” she emphasized.

The examples come to light as the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), led by Elon Musk, moves to slash government waste, saving American taxpayers millions of dollars. Already, DOGE noted that taxpayers have saved $1 billion with the termination of federal DEI contracts alone.

Millions more have been saved by terminating the leases of underutilized buildings, and much, much more. In an update on Thursday, DOGE noted that 78 contracts “were terminated for convenience across DEI, Non-Performing, Media, and Consulting categories, including one for ‘groundwater exploration and assessment in the Islamic Republic of Mauritania.'”

“Approximately $110mm of total savings,” it added.

President Donald Trump made waves this week after freezing millions of dollars in United States Agency for International Development (USAID) funds for foreign media, as he put a “90-day hold on all USAID’s foreign aid this week,” Breitbart News reported.