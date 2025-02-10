U.S. Rep. John Larson (D-CT) froze while speaking on the House floor on Monday due to what he later described as an “adverse reaction” to medication.

The moment came as Larson, 76, delivered a five-minute speech focused on Social Security after the Trump administration accessed payment information through the U.S. Treasury Department as part of its current initiative to reform the federal government. Larson appeared strong as the speech began as he slowly lost speech and struggled to maintain his thoughts. Take a look:

Larson came to after his time had expired. His office later said he suffered an “adverse reaction” to medication, adding that he was in “good spirits.”

“Congressman Larson appreciates the well wishes from everyone who has reached out. This afternoon, he had what was likely an adverse reaction to a new medication and is having tests administered by the House Attending Physician out of an abundance of caution,” Larson’s office said in a statement. “He later participated in multiple meetings in his office and was alert and engaged. The Congressman remains in touch with his staff and in good spirits.”

Larson’s medical episode bore a striking similarity to one that former Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell suffered in 2023.