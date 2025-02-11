Nearly 90 percent of Republican voters approve of Senate Republicans’ feverish work to confirm President Donald Trump’s nominees, according to a poll exclusively obtained by Breitbart News.

“Democrats are obviously trying to slow down the process, but we’ve been moving right along,” Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) said in a written statement. “And we will continue to maintain an aggressive pace until President Trump has his entire team in place.”

As Senate Republicans remain poised to confirm 14 of Trump’s nominees as of February 11, or 22 days into Trump’s administration, a pace almost twice as fast as the Biden administration or Trump’s first administration, a survey affiliated with Senate Republican Conference Chair Tom Cotton (R-AR), Grayhouse, found that Republican voters are enthusiastic about the Senate GOP’s blistering pace.

Cotton is sharing these polling figures with the Senate Republicans on Tuesday to encourage the GOP majority to keep up the pace and deliver on Trump’s historic election mandate.

“President Trump picked strong, bold nominees to fill his Cabinet. Republicans are confirming them at record speed because that’s what President Trump and the American people deserve,” Senate Majority Whip John Barrasso (R-WY) said in a statement. “Republicans are taking advantage of every moment and pushing past Democrat filibusters. We will keep our foot on the gas until the President’s entire Cabinet is confirmed.”

The survey found that, by a 87 to nine percent margin, Republican voters approve of the job Senate Republicans are doing to confirm Trump’s nominees, with 48 percent saying they strongly approve.

When told of the pace that Senate Republicans are taking to confirm Trump’s nominees, that figure jumps to 60 percent of Republican voters who strongly approve of Senate Republicans’ work on nominees.

In contrast, 85 percent of Democrats disapprove of Republicans’ work in Congress’s upper chamber.

“While Senate Democrats are fighting to keep sending taxpayer dollars to fund trans surgeries in Guatemala, Senate Republicans are delivering on our promise to make America safe and prosperous,” Cotton said in a statement.

“We will keep confirming President Trump’s nominees so we can lower prices, deport illegal aliens, and deliver for the American people,” he added.

GrayHouse conducted the survey, polling 995 voters nationwide between February 7 and 9.