Instant Regret: Oregon Democrat Maxine Dexter Shouts ‘We Have to F*ck Trump’

Democratic Oregon Rep. Maxine Dexter screamed out during a rally Monday the party faithful need to “fuck” President Donald Trump.

The Daily Caller reports the obscenity came as the American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE) gathered on Capitol Hill and rallied “to save the civil service” and oppose Trump’s push to reduce the size of the federal government’s workforce through the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Dexter was seen at the podium addressing protesters before calling out Trump and teasing her supporters to not “tell her children” before she spoke.

“I’ve been told I have 30 seconds, so I am going to tell you that we do have to — I don’t swear in public very well — but we have to fuck Trump! Please don’t tell my children that I just did that!” Dexter said.

The event was held in conjunction with the AFGE’s annual legislative conference and in opposition to Trump’s efforts to reduce the size of the federal government’s workforce.

Democrats have been rallying against Elon Musk’s stewardship of DOGE and his involvement with Trump.

As Breitbart News reported, party advocates are prepared to shut down the federal government during next month’s spending fight over the issue of DOGE.