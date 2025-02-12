Attorney General Pam Bondi personally removed newly installed large framed photos from a wall in the Justice Department of former President Joe Biden, former Vice President Harris, and former Attorney General Garland, sources confirmed to Breitbart News.

The removal of the images comes after President Donald Trump’s political opponents tried to imprison him, bankrupt him, assassinate him, remove him from the ballot, and make him politically irrelevant by introducing a partisan committee to investigate January 6.

Nevertheless, the Republican won the 2024 election in a landslide victory in the greatest comeback in American political history.

Holdover employees from Biden’s DOJ installed the images of the Democrats just three weeks after Trump took office, but Bondi, recently confirmed as Trump’s attorney general, ripped them from the wall.

“Attorney General @PamBondi went into the DOJ in DC today and noticed that on the walls in one wing they still have big framed photos of Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and Merrick Garland,” the New York Post’s Miranda Devine recounted on X. “This is ‘ridiculous’ three weeks into Donald Trump’s presidency.”

“So she took down the photos off the wall, there and then, on her own, and stacked them in a corner where we hope they will never be seen again. Bravo!” she said.

